About 145 students secure jobs

Anantapur : JNTUA College of Engineering, Anantapur, has conducted several campus placement drives in the academic year of 2024-25, involving MNCs like Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, FactSet Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Moschip Technologies, Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

TCS selected 121 students, L&T 11 students, CTS nine students, FactSet six students and Moschip Technologies took three students. The salaries of these companies varied between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per annum.

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Prof H Sudarsana Rao congratulated the selected students and wished bright professional career. He suggested the students selected for various MNCs to share their experience about how to prepare for campus recruitment drives with their juniors in the college.

Registrar Prof S Krishnaiah, OSD to V-C Prof N Devanna, Director Industrial Relations and Placements Prof R Kiranmayi, Principal JNTUA CEA Prof P Chenna Reddy, Vice-Principal Prof S Vasundhara and TPO Dr J Sreenivasulu participated.