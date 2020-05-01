About 20,000 migration workers return to Kurnool says Collector G Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: The family members, near and dear of the migration labourers felt happy on seeing their return after two months of confinement at other districts in the state due to announcement of lockdown.

As the Centre and state governments accorded permission for transportation of migrated workers to their hometowns, around 20,000 migrant labours have reached the district in a span of three days. The government has arranged special busses for their transportation from Guntur.

Most of the migrant labourers are from Pathikonda, Alur, Yemmiganur, Adoni, Mantralayam and Kodumur Assembly segments. The people of these villages have migrated to Guntur and other places in the months of January and February, 2020.

Almost all the migrated labourers were engaged at chilli fields at Pedakurapadu, Krosuru, Achampeta, Bellam Konda, Mallaya Palem and Pathi Padu mandals of Guntur and Prakasam districts.

After the announcement of lockdown on March 23, just after Janata Curfew on 22nd March by the central government, all were stranded at the places where they were stationed.

District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that 7,173 migrants of Kurnool district were stranded in Guntur district due to lockdown.

They have been brought back safely to their hometown in specially arranged 227 buses by the RTC authorities on Friday. Within a span of three days, 18,727 workers have reached to their hometown, stated the Collector.