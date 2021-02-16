AC College turns counting centre for MLC election

Guntur :District Collector Vivek Yadav visited AC BEd College in Guntur city and examined rooms to keep election material and to set up material

distribution point for the upcoming Krishna-Guntur district teachers constituency MLC election on Monday.

He enquired about conference hall, room meant for the strong room, Assembly hall in the AC College and arrangements for the strong room. The official said that rooms in the AC College are suitable for the strong room, counting room and reception.

Vivek Yadav directed officials to set up strong room, reception and counting centre for the MLC election in the AC College. He was accompanied by Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy, district revenue officer C Chandrasekhara Reddy, Guntur Revenue Divisional officer Bhaskara Reddy and tahsildar Mohana Rao.