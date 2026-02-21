Happy over Kharge's assurance on resolving K'taka leadership issue: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said he was happy over AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s assurance to senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi regarding resolving the leadership issue in the state.

His remarks came amid continuing speculation over leadership matters within the Karnataka Congress. Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi had earlier said that Kharge informed him that a decision had been taken on the leadership issue and assured that the uncertainty would be resolved soon.

Responding to a question on the development, Shivakumar told reporters, “I am happy about it.”

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking to reporters at the Karnataka State Higher Education Council in Bengaluru. When asked about reports and social media discussions regarding the Chief Minister’s post, Shivakumar said he had no information on the matter.

Replying to a question on the violence reported during a Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkot, he said, “I returned to Bengaluru from Assam last night and was very tired. I do not have details yet and will seek information.”

When asked whether the government would provide compensation to victims of the Bagalkot violence in view of a Congress delegation visiting the area, Shivakumar said a decision would be taken after receiving reports from officials.

Responding to another question regarding BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju’s statement denying allegations that he had demanded funds in connection with garbage dumping in his constituency, Shivakumar said, “We will discuss it later.”

Earlier, Satish Jarkiholi had stated in New Delhi that Kharge informed him that a decision had been reached on the leadership issue, although no timeline was specified for its implementation.

“I, along with a team of MLAs, met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and appealed to him to clear the confusion regarding the leadership in Karnataka,” Jarkiholi said.

“We held discussions with Mallikarjun Kharge and urged him to resolve the confusion surrounding the leadership issue in Karnataka at the earliest,” he added.

Jarkiholi further said that he, along with several MLAs and party leaders, met Kharge and discussed matters related to the political situation in the state and possible future developments.

“He has assured us that the issues will be addressed soon. This is not a new issue and has been pending for some time. We have requested him to resolve the leadership matter, and he has assured us that it will be addressed,” Jarkiholi said.

He also said that prolonged uncertainty over leadership was not in the interest of the party and expressed hope that the issue would be resolved at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently stated on social media that certain vested interests were unable to accept his becoming Chief Minister for a second term and alleged that some criticism against him was influenced by social and political factors.

He said that his rise to the position of Chief Minister despite humble beginnings had drawn criticism from certain sections and added that such opposition was politically motivated.