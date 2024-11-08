ACA to set up 3 cricket academies

Vijayawada: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has informed that three cricket academies will be set up in the state and coaching will be given to young cricketers. He said women’s cricket academy will be set up at Anantapur, men’s academy at Vizianagaram and senior men’s academy at Mulapadu stadium near Vijayawada.

He chaired the ACA apex council meeting held at the International Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri, Guntur district on Thursday.

The meeting discussed setting up academies, development of cricket in the state, development of stadiums and other subjects.

Addressing the media, the MP said the apex council meeting decided to construct cricket grounds in the rural areas also and will identify the young talented cricketers. He said the main objective of ACA is to generate highly talented players who can represent AP in Indian team and IPL matches.

He said efforts are on to prepare 20 players to participate in the IPL matches. He said Vizag stadium is getting ready to host IPL matches in future. He said the Mangalagiri international cricket stadium will be developed and consultants have been appointed for it.