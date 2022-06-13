ACB arrests Sub-Treasury Officer in Vizianagaram while accepting bribe

Vizianagaram: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested A.P. Govindaraju, who is working as a Sub-Treasury Officer at Rajam while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from an agriculture extension officer for processing the official bills on Monday.

ACB DSP BVSS Ramanamurthy said that R.Syamala, working as an agriculture extension officer in Santakaviti Mandal has applied for bills like earned leaves, half-pay leaves, increment arrears and pending salary at Rajam Sub-Treasury Office. She approached Sub-Treasury Officer A.P. Govindaraju for sanctioning the bills. However, STO Govindaraju has demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe to complete the official work. Therefore, agriculture extension officer Syamala approached ACB about the bribe.

After verifying the facts, ACB DSP BVSS Ramanamurthy along with his team laid a trap and caught him red-handed along with the cash of Rs 10,000 at his office in Rajam on Monday. "The STO was arrested and being produced before ACB Court at Visakhapatnam," said BVSS Ramanamurthy.