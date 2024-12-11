Manchu Vishnu Addresses Media, Clarifies Incident Involving Mohan Babu

Manchu Vishnu held a press conference at Continental Hospital in Gachibowli, where his father, Mohan Babu, is receiving treatment. Vishnu said he never imagined he would have to hold such a press meet.

He recalled that his family has had good relations with the media for three generations.

Vishnu explained that every family has issues, and speaking too much can lead to problems. He called this a painful situation for him.

He mentioned that the entire industry understands what he is talking about and appealed to the media, reminding them that they, too, have families and fathers. He emphasized that in a joint family, small issues always arise.

Vishnu questioned the media, asking why they were making a sensation out of the situation and whether it was because of their celebrity status.

He also said that some people in the media had crossed the line. Vishnu expressed regret that the media representative was injured and clarified that the incident was not a deliberate attack.

He explained that his father, Mohan Babu, had approached the media to apologize, but in a moment of anger, he hit the reporter when a microphone was shoved in his face.