Manchu Manoj Questioned by Police Amid Family Dispute

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj appeared at the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) office on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a family dispute. Manoj was questioned for over an hour and a half by Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu.

The questioning comes in the backdrop of allegations made by Manoj against his father. Reports suggest that Manoj had filed a police complaint against his father, leading to heightened tensions within the family. In response, Manoj’s father reportedly reached out to him and subsequently released details of their conversation to the media.

The police have summoned Manoj to gather more clarity on the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the family conflict. Sources indicate that the session focused on obtaining his perspective and verifying the claims he made in the complaint.

Manoj refrained from commenting to the media after the interrogation, leaving the public and fans speculating about the rift within the prominent family. The police are yet to issue an official statement regarding the next steps in the investigation.