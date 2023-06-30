ACB Court orders CID to attach the house where TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu stays

Vijayawada: The ACB court in Vijayawada ordered the CID to attach the Lingamneni Guest House on the banks of river Krishna. This house has been given on lease to former Chief Minister and Leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu.

This decision of ACB court comes following a petition filed by CID seeking permission to attach the guest house.

The CID had issued a notice for attaching the said property in accordance with the provisions of Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance of 1944 on the ground that the guesthouse had been reportedly given to the former Chief Minister on a free of cost basis in alleged exchange for certain benefits that accrued to its owner, Lingamaneni Ramesh, and his relatives in the alignment of capital city designs.

The State Home Department ordered the CID to attach the guesthouse, which is located on the Krishna river banks at Undavalli, on May 12 to prevent its disposal or the creation of any encumbrance.