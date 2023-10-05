ACB court posts hearing on Naidu's bail, custody petition to Friday, extends judicial remand till October 19

The hearing on the bail petition filed by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and the custody petition filed by the CID in the Skill development case has been postponed. The ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) court has announced that it will hear the arguments from both sides on Friday afternoon.





Meanwhile, the ACB court has extended the Judicial custody of Chandrababu in the Skill development case till October 19. The ACB court told Naidu that it is extending the judicial remand for fourteen days. The court took the decision on extension after the CID filed a memo regarding the extension as the judicial remand of Naidu ended today

The arguments on these two petitions have been ongoing for two days. Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey from the Supreme Court represented Chandrababu, while Additional AG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy represented the CID.

After hearing the arguments from both parties, the ACB court adjourned the further hearing to Friday. The court would take up the hearing in the afternoon on Friday.

As Naidu will have to remain in jail for next few days, Nara Lokesh who is Delhi likely to meet Chandrababu along with his wife Nara Brahmani and mother Bhuvaneshwari in Rajahmundry Central Jail.