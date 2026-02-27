ACB court remands Avinash Reddy in liquor scam case

Vijayawada: The ACB Court in Vijayawada on Thursday remanded Muppidi Avinash Reddy, Accused No 7 in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, till Friday and directed authorities to lodge him in Guntur district jail.

Avinash was produced before the court after being questioned for nearly five hours by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at its Vijayawada office. Following the interrogation, he was taken to a government hospital for medical examination and later presented before the judge.

Avinash had earlier approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court of India seeking anticipatory bail. After his petitions were rejected, he surrendered before SIT officials in compliance with court directions.

According to the remand report submitted by the SIT, Avinash Reddy played a key role in the liquor scam. He is accused of carrying out financial transactions worth crores of rupees with the prime accused, K S Reddy (A-1). The report stated that a liquor syndicate was formed to generate illegal gains through kickbacks and commissions.

SIT officials informed the court that Avinash Reddy allegedly functioned as a strategist and financial controller within the syndicate’s operations. The investigation reportedly found that decisions were taken to phase out certain existing liquor brands and promote those that offered higher commissions. The remand report further claimed that proceeds from the alleged illegal activities were diverted for personal expenditures and the acquisition of properties. With the remand period of other accused in the case also nearing completion, all of them are expected to be produced before the court again on Friday. Investigators indicated that further arrests could follow based on disclosures made during Reddy’s questioning.