ACB sleuths conduct inspections on Town Planning Department in Eluru

ACB officials conducted inspections in the Town Planning Department of Eluru Municipal Corporation on Thursday. In Eluru, ACB stepped into the field with complaints that building permits were being issued, penthouses were being constructed in apartments against the permits, and buildings were being constructed against the plans.

On Thursday, ACB officials searched the town planning departments in the offices of several municipal corporations across the state. ACB CIs NV Bhaskara Rao, K. Nagendra Prasad and staff checked the records under the supervision of Eluru district ACB DSP PSRK Prasad. From 10.30 am, the officials are thoroughly checking all the records of the last few years. Inspections continued till 8.30 pm.

The DSP clarified that there will be searches on Friday as well. He said that if any irregularities are found in building construction permits, they will be reported to the government during the inspections, and departmental action will be taken if there is any corruption or irregularities. The ACB DSP stated that the searches were conducted as part of routine inspections and there were no special reasons.