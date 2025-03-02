‘Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo’: KKR register three stars in honour of IPL title wins

Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have just booked a permanent place in the night sky by registering three stars after their motto ‘Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo,’ a Bengali phrase which translates to ‘Let's do it, fight for it, win it'.

Knight Riders, a global cricket franchise with four teams around the world, have now taken it a notch higher out in the cosmos, registering three actual stars around the Gemini constellation, which are now officially named after their title wins in 2012 (Korbo), 2014 (Lorbo) and 2024 (Jeetbo).

The stars have been registered by the date the Bengal-based franchise won each of the three titles May 27, 2012, June 1, 2014 and May 26, 2024. All three stars have been picked from around the Gemini constellation, since all three dates fall under the Gemini Zodiac.

"The third star on top of our crest is a great feeling this year. To add to the legacy, KKR has taken its heritage beyond the pitch and into the cosmos - quite literally. By registering these three stars around the Gemini constellation in tribute to our IPL titles, we've created a first-of-its-kind celestial celebration. 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo' is now not just our motto - it’s written in the stars,” said Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer of KKR.

KKR has made four appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship thrice (2012, 2014, 2024). They finished runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament's history. Trinbago Knight Riders' (TKR) men's team has won the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) championship four times in 10 years since the Knight Riders took over the franchise. They are the most successful team in the Caribbean and hold the unique feat of having won the trophy in 2020 without losing a single game in the whole tournament. TKR women, the Knight Riders' first-ever women's side, were champions of the inaugural WCPL in 2022.