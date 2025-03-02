CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Protect Palamuru’s Development; Warns Against Political Obstruction

Mahabubnagar: In a fiery speech at a public meeting in Wanaparthy, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized his commitment to the development of the Palamuru region, stating that he will not spare anyone who comes in the way of this progress. Reddy's address marked a strong stance against political adversaries while highlighting the achievements of his government.

The Chief Minister, who has a long-standing connection with Wanaparthy, spoke about his personal and political journey, attributing his success to the region. He underscored his intention to preserve Wanaparthy's pride by ensuring its development is not hindered by anyone.

Revanth Reddy also criticized his political opponents, particularly BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and BJP, accusing them of jointly criticizing his government while failing to contribute positively to the state's progress. He pointed out the numerous initiatives his administration has implemented, including extensive loan waivers for farmers, increased electricity supply, and free electricity for farmers and poor households.

Furthermore, Reddy highlighted his government's commitment to empowering women through self-help groups. On the same day, his administration extended ₹1000 crores in loans to these groups in Wanaparthy, a move seen as a significant step toward economic empowerment.

Revanth Reddy took a strong stance against BRS and BJP, alleging that they were attempting to sabotage his government's efforts, particularly in empowering women and developing infrastructure. He emphasized that his commitment to Palamuru's development is unwavering, stating, "I will not spare anyone who comes in the way of Palamuru's development."

The speech was also peppered with personal attacks on local BJP leader Kishan Reddy, accusing him of failing to secure vital projects and funds for Telangana. Reddy questioned Reddy's absence during crucial meetings that could have benefited the state.