Telangana to Push for Krishna Water Allocation, Demands Centre’s Intervention

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil in New Delhi on Monday to press for a fair resolution to the long-standing Krishna river water dispute. The state is set to demand its rightful share of water and highlight concerns over Andhra Pradesh’s alleged unauthorised diversions.

The Telangana government will seek the Centre’s intervention to ensure that the state receives adequate water for its irrigation projects. Additionally, the state is urging the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to expedite its report on the structural integrity of the Kaleshwaram project.

Proactively, Telangana has decided to install telemetry systems at its own cost to monitor water levels in the Krishna river. This move comes after Andhra Pradesh’s reluctance to share the expenses for the monitoring system, despite an earlier agreement between the two states. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that real-time monitoring is crucial to preventing unauthorised water withdrawals and ensuring equitable distribution.

With water disputes continuing to be a point of contention between the Telugu states, Telangana hopes the Centre will take swift action to resolve the issue and uphold its water rights.