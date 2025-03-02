Pioneering Big Data and AI Innovation

With over 24 years of experience in software engineering and big data architecture, Karan Alang has built a reputation as a visionary leader in technology. His expertise spans artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and DevOps, shaping the way organisations leverage data for business growth.

"Technology has always been about solving real-world problems efficiently," says Karan, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Andhra University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Institute of Management Development and Research, Pune. "My journey began with an interest in distributed computing, and I witnessed the transformation from traditional databases to modern big data architectures."

Throughout his career, Karan has led large-scale technology projects, integrating cutting-edge solutions using Apache Hadoop, Apache Spark, Kafka, and cloud platforms like GCP and AWS. His approach is methodical, ensuring that technical innovations align with business objectives. "A well-designed system is not just about handling vast amounts of data; it's about making data actionable and meaningful for businesses."

One of the key challenges in big data and AI, he notes, is scalability. "Building systems that can process massive volumes of data while remaining efficient is a constant challenge. My focus has always been on architecting solutions that are both robust and adaptable." His work in anomaly detection for network and IoT data demonstrates this expertise, where he has successfully combined machine learning algorithms with explainable AI techniques to enhance decision-making.

Performance optimisation remains a cornerstone of his expertise. "In one project, we achieved a 1000x improvement in query performance by refining our technology stack and optimising workflows," he shares. By leveraging tools like Prometheus and Grafana, he ensures continuous monitoring and improvement of systems.

Karan also emphasises the integration of DevOps in big data projects. "Version control, CI/CD pipelines, and containerisation technologies like Kubernetes are essential for ensuring stability and agility," he explains. His expertise in cloud computing extends to both GCP and AWS, where he designs flexible, cost-effective architectures that maximise efficiency.

Beyond technical prowess, Karan values leadership and mentorship. "Technology evolves rapidly, but the real strength of any organisation lies in its people. I believe in fostering a culture of continuous learning, knowledge-sharing, and innovation." His commitment to professional development is evident in his impressive portfolio of 18 certifications from institutions like UC Berkeley, the University of Michigan, and DeepLearning.AI.

Looking ahead, Karan envisions AI and edge computing playing a transformative role in real-time analytics. "The next frontier is integrating AI with IoT for smarter, faster decision-making. The possibilities are limitless, and I’m excited to be part of this evolution."

With a career defined by innovation and a passion for problem-solving, Karan continues to push the boundaries of big data and AI, shaping the future of technology.