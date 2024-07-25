Accord priority to master plan road works: VMRDA Commissioner

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner K S Viswanathan instructed the officials that master plan road construction works should be taken up on a priority basis.

Conducting a review with the technical department here on Wednesday, the VMRDA Commissioner directed the officials to make plans to complete the pending works as soon as possible. Later, he visited Udyog Bhavan and enquired about the condition of the building in detail.

Secretary D Keerthi, chief engineer V Bhavani Shankar, supervising engineer Balarama Raju, executive engineers, deputy executive engineers, assistant engineers and staff, among others, participated in the meeting.

