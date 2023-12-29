Accused in 45% cases convicted in 2023: SP

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg said that with the efficient court trial monitoring initiatives, they have successfully presented cases before the court and got accused in 45 per cent of the disposed cases in Prakasam district in 2023, convicted and punished as per the law.

In the Crime Bulletin of Prakasam Police 2023, the SP said that they have registered a total of 10,036 cases in 2023. Of them, 8,960 cases about 89 per cent of the cases were disposed of.

She explained that 45 per cent of the total 3,749 cases were disposed of, and the accused in the 1,689 cases were convicted. They identified 821 cases of priority trial, and 97 of them ended with a conviction.

About 35,088 cases were compromised by both parties in the Lok Adalats held in 2023. Rs 2.57 crore property was stolen in 25 grave property theft cases in 2023, and they have recovered Rs 1.94 crore property in 21 cases. 380 rowdy-sheeters were involved in 254 cases, while 174 suspect-sheeters were involved in 100 cases this year.

In the trial completed cases, 26 rowdy-sheeters were convicted in 26 cases, and 28 suspect-sheeters in 15 cases and seized 526.858 kg ganja, and Rs 42.14 lakh from the 148 accused in 33 cases. The police registered 311 cases under AP Excise Act, and seized 4048.315 litres of DPL/NDPL worth Rs 32.55 lakh.

Around 811 road accident cases were reported in 2023, as many as 395 deaths happened in 354 fatal accidents, and 994 were injured in 457 non-fatal accidents.

SP said that they have reduced 13 per cent of road accidents compared to 2022, with road safety interventions. With the traffic enforcement, police booked 22,438 cases and imposed a total fine of Rs 53.79 lakh.

In the 3,998 drunken driving cases registered in 2023, about 110 were imprisoned, 3,625 were convicted, and a total fine of Rs 75.59 lakh was imposed.

In the 20,841 cases for open drinking, the courts imposed Rs 16.17 lakh as a fine. Of the 419 cases of gambling booked, 2,094 gamblers were arrested and Rs 60.30 lakh were seized from them.

The police have traced and united five missing children with their families, while they saved eight lives from suicide bids, with their timely intervention.

The department has received 3,276 petitions in Spandana, 587 in CCC, and 1,463 in CMO Spandana, and redressed all of them in the stipulated time. They received 14,534 complaints on Dial 100, 112, WhatsApp or phone calls, and registered 720 FIRs and received 2813 SOS calls on the Disha app and responded to each call promptly.

The police have been conducting a grievance day for the police personnel every Friday, to solve the problems of the personnel and home guards.