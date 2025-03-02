Viswam Edutech holds 18th Skill Carnival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Viswam Edutech Solutions Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based skill curriculam company with specialisation in the development and implementation of a diverse range of skill based educational products and concepts, organised its 18th Skill Carnival in Hyderabad on March 2, 2025.

After going through various rigorous stages of selection process, close to 300 students from 7,000 schools across five States qualified for this national-level competition which featured Abacus, Vedic math and Spelling bee. The selection process involved 5 lakh students at the school level, followed by nearly 800 students per district at the district level, and 800 students per State at the State level.

“Viswam Edutech will be sponsoring the national winners to travel overseas and represent India at the International Abacus Competitions,offering them a global platform to showcase their skills,” said Mr. Hari Charan, chief executive officer of Viswam Edutech

Former public administrator and founder and president of the Lok Satta Party Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana (IAS), Mr. Kolasani Tulasi Vishnu Prasad, Vice-President of National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) and President APPUSMA, and a third-generation academician running the 75-year-old Sri Rama School, graced the occasion as the chief guest and honorary guest, respectively.

The event also marked the launch of Viswam Edutech’s new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 programme “Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship”. Launching the NEP 2020 programme, Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana emphasised that the Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship programme is essential for K-12 students as it equips them with critical skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape.

“By understanding money management, budgeting and financial decision-making, students gain the necessary tools for personal financial independence.Moreover, the programme fosters entrepreneurial thinking, encouraging creativity, problem-solving and innovation – the critical skills that are invaluable for future career success,” Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana said.

Introducing these concepts at an early age (starts from Class V) helps students establish a solid foundation for responsible financial behaviour, empowering them to make informed decisions throughout their lives, he said.

According to Mr. Tulasi Vishnu Prasad Kolasani, implementing this programme across all schools in India would cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among K-12 students. In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving economy, he underscored the programme’s critical role in preparing students to be financially literate, entrepreneurial and capable of achieving long-term financial stability.

“This programme was developed with the practical challenges faced by schools in mind, incorporating a holistic approach that includes teacher training, support for question papers, and other resources to ensure successful implementation,” he added.

According to Mr. Hari Charan, Viswam Edutech’s mission is to become the preferred partner to schools in implementing skill development curricula across India. “Our goal is to establish a strong presence in every district nationwide,” he said.

Stating that Viswam Eductech’s products are designed with the core values of fostering higher-order thinking skills and problem-solving abilities, which are essential for students at various stages of their development, Mr. P.P.R. Prasad, founder and director of Viswam Edutech said that the company is making a significant contribution to transform students' 21st-century skills by collaborating with schools through their NEP 2020 skill programme.

“Viswam Edutech’s core strength lies in the execution of skill curricula, which has been playing a key role in establishing the company as a highly trusted brand,” said Mr. Satish Babu, managingdirector of Viswam Edutech, adding that the company already has 17 franchises across India and targeting to appoint 100+ franchise network in coming 3years time, thereby reaching out to approximately 1,00,000 schools nationwide.

“Our K-12 products are aligned with NEP 2020. Already a proven and tested business model, our franchise model attracts low investment with ultra-high returns and recurring business with a 95 per cent renewal ratio,” Mr. Hari Charan said.

Viswam Edutech’s Literacy & Entrepreneurship Programme is aimed at transforming the employee mindset into an employer mindset, encouraging financial literacy and entrepreneurial thinking.With its in-house R&D, Viswam Edutech is set to launch a variety of skill bases new products in alignment with the NEP 2020 guidelines, further enhancing the skill sets of students.

About Viswam Edutech:

Viswam Edutech Solutions Private Limited, is a leading skill curricula company headquartered in Hyderabad. The company specialize in the development and implementation of a diverse range of skill based educational products and concepts that are helpful in developing Foundation, Language, Technology and Life skills. With 18 years of experience, the company has expanded its presence across nine Sates in India—Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Gujarat. It also operates in the US and Canada. As an ISO-certified organisation, Viswam Edutech is proudly associated with over 9,000 private schools and more than 20,000 government schools across India, reaching out to over 2 million students.

