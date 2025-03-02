Innovation Takes Centre Stage at PRAZASTI 2K25 Tech Fest

Hyderabad: Sphoorthy engineering college, Nadergul, Hyderabad hosted its highly anticipated PRAZASTI-2K25 A national level Tech Fest on 1 march 2025. The event was inaugurated by Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Secretary and correspondent of the college and Dr. Giridhar Akula, principal of the college with the traditional lighting of the lamp. In inauguration ceremony, Dr. Giridhar Akula welcomed the students who came to attend from various colleges. He added that Sphoorthy engineering is ever ready to give a vibrant platform for showcasing the technological prowess of engineering students from across the state.

The festival was a crucible of creativity, featuring a diverse array of competitions designed to challenge and inspire. From the conceptualization of groundbreaking ideas in IDEATHON to the practical application of skills in "Project Expo," students demonstrated their ability to push the boundaries of technology. The "Blind Code" and "Robot Challenge" events tested their coding and robotics expertise, while "Paper Presentation" and "Poster Presentation" allowed for in-depth exploration of research and concepts. Even the "Tech Byte, a technical quiz" event added a fun, practical element to the festivities.

The event's success was underscored by the enthusiastic participation of students from various colleges namely Osmania university, Stanley engineering, AVN engineering, Bhoj reddy, Neelgogte, Lord’s Engineering, MGIT and the meticulous evaluation by esteemed judges, Dr. Vijay, Dr. Surya bhupal, and Dr. Mujeeb. The event co coordinators and HODs M. Ramesh and Rakesh Reddy, along with faculty and staff, played crucial roles in coordinating the various activities.

The fest culminated in the awarding of Cash prizes ranging from 10,000 to 5000 rupees to the most talented participants, recognizing their hard work and innovative contributions.

Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke in the valedictory ceremony that the event helped the students to showcase their technical skills and innovative ideas and expressed his appreciations to students who attended from various colleges