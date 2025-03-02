Amit Shah inaugurates Vidya Bhavan and Cultural Hall in Gujarat

Mehsana: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Vidya Bhavan and Cultural Hall in Pilvai, Vijapur Taluka, Mehsana district of Gujarat on Sunday.

The event marked a milestone for the Sheth Girdharlal Chunilal High School Trust, Pilvai, which dedicated these new facilities in memory of a former student. The Shri Sundarlal Mangaldas Shah Cultural Hall and Shri Anilchandra Gokaldas Shah Vidya Bhavan were officially opened under the Union Home Minister.

Following the inauguration, the Union Minister toured the new smart classrooms, computer labs, and other academic spaces, talking with students about their learning experiences. On this occasion, Amit Shah and his family’s trust were honoured with a commemorative memento and a shawl as a token of appreciation. The trustees highlighted the school’s long-standing legacy since 1927, emphasising its mission to nurture students into responsible citizens through quality education.

They also announced that the institution would celebrate its centenary year in 2026 with a grand Shatabdi Mahotsav. The event saw the presence of Jay Shah, President of the BCCI and Amit Shah’s son, along with several dignitaries, including Health Minister Rishikesh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak, Lok Sabha MP Haribhai Patel, and prominent community leader Girishbhai Rajgor.

Senior administrative officials, such as District Collector S.K. Prajapati, District Development Officer Hasrat Jaismin, and Resident Additional Collector J.K. Jegoda, attended the function along with trustees, students, and social leaders.

In the 2025-26 fiscal year, the Gujarat government has allocated Rs 59,999 crore to the Education Department, reflecting a significant emphasis on the sector. This allocation represents 14.8 per cent of the state's total expenditure, aligning closely with the national average of 15 per cent dedicated to education by other Indian states.

Additionally, the budget outlines significant investments in educational infrastructure, including the construction of new classrooms, the establishment of smart classrooms equipped with modern technology, and the enhancement of existing facilities to create a more conducive learning environment.