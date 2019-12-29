Acquire new age skills for jobs, students told Sudhakar Lingamaneni

Vijayawada: Sudhakar Lingamaneni, vice- president, Citi Global Markets, Singapore said that there was a need to inculcate new age learning skills to stay relevant in the job market. He was the guest at a special lecture organised by the Department of Business Administration, P B Siddhartha College of Arts & Science.

Addressing the students, Sudhakar said with the advent of new technologies, the human interventions in various operations have greatly reduced and event some of the traditional HR skills also getting obsolete.

He advised students to gain knowledge in niche areas using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Reinforced Learning to be industry ready. He narrated how machines have taken control of stock trading platforms using algo trading models.

He said the high frequency and high value trades executed for international institutional investors need state of the art technologies and robust management practices. He also explained the way Singapore government leveraged the technology to create high value generating economic models.

Rajesh C Jampala, Dean, explained the importance of updating skills and knowledge on continuous basis to stay relevant in the fast changing business environment.