Act tough against economic offenders: CS Nilam Sawhney

Amaravati: Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney instructed the officials to deal economic offenders with iron hand to do justice to the victims while presiding over the 19th State-level coordination committee virtual meeting at the Secretariat here on Thursday.



The chief secretary enquired about the progress on the decisions taken during the 18th meeting. She asked about the status of the criminal cases filed on various economic offenders. She sought stern action against the offenders who had robbed the hard-earned money of people. At the same time the victims should be given relief.

The CID and the police officials informed the chief secretary of the status of criminal cases filed against several companies including AgriGold, Akshaya Gold, Abhaya Gold, Heera Group and Sahara and others. A number of criminal cases are being filed in the cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Guntur, it was pointed out. The chief secretary told the officials to concentrate on finance companies which offer high rate of interest on the deposits. Principal secretary (finance) S S Rawat, secretary Sunita, RBI AP&Telangana regional director Subrota Das, the Police and the CID officials were also present.