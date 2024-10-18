Action plan drafted to develop horticulture in Sathya Sai dist

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan in consultation with stake holders has zeroed in on five major horticulture crops for their comprehensive development and promotion of exports from the district.

In an exclusive chat with The Hans India, Collector Chetan spoke on his pet scheme of promoting horticulture in a big way because of its huge potential.

He said that five key crops have been prioritised in the district – mango, sweet orange, pomegranate, areca nut and tomato - with a focus on boosting productivity through cutting-edge farming techniques, diversification and sustainable practices.

He said critical gaps had been identified in the way forward towards comprehensive development of horticulture in the district.

The gaps include over-reliance on traditional crops limits opportunities for diversification and increased revenue, Inadequate post-harvest infrastructure results in significant losses and reduced shelf life, Inefficient irrigation systems hinder optimal yield, quality and water conservation,

limited access to modern farming techniques, market trends, and best practices constrains productivity, restricted value addition and market access and particularly during off-seasons, reduces farmer incomes.

The Collector said established production base for high-value horticulture crops is the strength. Experienced farming community with traditional knowledge and warm and dry climatic conditions prevailing in the district helps in getting premium quality with long shelf life. There is a proximity to major metro markets of Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Expanding crop areas based on the market demand for varieties like Kesar, Alphonso, Himayat in mango and summer tolerant, developing disease tolerant varieties in Sweet Orange and Pomegranate and dual purpose varieties and trellising in tomato.

The Collector said upscaling farmer knowledge and adoption of modern techniques, such as precision agriculture and integrated pest management.