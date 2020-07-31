Action plan on cards to curb trafficking: Vasireddy Padma

Vijayawada: AP Women's Commission chairman Vasireddy Padma, addressing a webinar jointly organised by the commission, Red Rope Movement and the University of Hyderabad on Thursday stressed the need to take drastic steps to curb human trafficking.



The webinar was attended by Chrysolyte Sanamanda of Red Rope Movement, Dr P M Nair, retired DGP, Manoj, Addl DGP, Kerala, B Sumathi, DIG (Women Protect Cell) AP, Dr Sangita of Proactive Health Trust, Sony Kutti George of UNICEF, R Suez, director of AP Mahila Commission and Tambi of Vision Rescue Organisation.

In her inaugural address, Padma said that the state government headed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy pressed anti-human trafficking units into service in the state to curb the human trafficking.

She said that the village and ward volunteers in the village and ward secretariats throughout the state would also be effectively used to contain the human trafficking. "An action plan is on cards to conduct awareness camps and symposiums in the colleges and universities throughout the state on the menace of illegal human trafficking," she said.

Dr PM Nair, retired DGP, who also worked in the CBI, NHRC and other organisations, underlined the importance of bringing awareness among youth to make them partners in the curbing the menace of human trafficking.

Tambi, representing Vision Rescue Organisation, stressed on providing education to children which would help them to understand the social problems.

Dr Sangita of Proactive Health Trust spoke on the value-based education. She said that the children should be enlightened on human rights and also rights of children.

Addl DGP Manoj spoke on cybercrimes while DGI Sumathi spoke on the role of law enforcement agencies in preventing human trafficking.

All the participants unanimously said, "No woman is for sale and No girl is for sale".