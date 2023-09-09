Action sought on irregularities surfaced in handlooms & textiles

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: National Handloom and Textiles People Welfare Council president A V Ramana and general secretary B Radhakrishnaiah in a letter mailed to additional secretary to the Chief Minister, Dhananjay Reddy, urged him to study the mails sent to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested him to take action against the officials and non-officials involved in malpractices, violation of acts, misuse and misappropriation of public funds.

In the letter, they said the accused allegedly violated several laws of land and misappropriated public funds in the name of renovation of sales units and central office. Commissioner for handlooms and textiles and MD APCO also violated laws in dismissing and suspending employees. Other irregularities include posting handloom department officials in APCO in place of divisional marketing officer and utilising the services of designers appointed to work in clusters by the Development Commissioner for handlooms and abusing the power of Commissioner for handlooms and textiles.

Other allegations include recruiting employees from his own community without following rules and regulations by M M Naik, Managing Director, APCO.

Further delay in the process of prosecution and transfer of MM Naik shall land the whole handloom industry in doll-drums and 25 lakh handloom weavers including allied workers suffer without work, leading starvation deaths and suicides in Andhra Pradesh. They also mailed the letter to Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary(Industries) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Development Commissioner handlooms, National Human Rights Commission, Chief Justices of Supreme Court and AP High Court, requesting the concerned to take action against the officials and non-officials involved in malpractices and violation of rules.