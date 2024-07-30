Action sought over graft in KGBVs

Srikakulam: Representatives of various people’s organisation demanded action against those responsible for serving poor quality food and violating rule of reservations at Kasturbha Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV). They staged a protest at zilla parishad office here where ‘Mee Kosam’ grievances receiving and redressal programme is conducted by district administration every Monday.

AP Vidya Parirakshana Committee, Samajika Nyaya PorataSamiti, Kula Nirmulana Porata Samiti, Dalitha Kula Parirakshana Samiti, Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham leaders K Dharma Rao, D Ganesh, B Prabhakar, B DhanaRaju, R Rambabu, B Laxmana Rao and L Kalidasu found fault with the officials for violating rules and being managed by ‘influential’ people leaving the KGBV students in lurch. They alleged that contractors are supplying food items, provisions and other items as per their wish and will and officials concerned are not checking their quality due to collusion. They submitted a petition to district collector who assured to inquiry into the alleged irregularities.