Actor Prithviraj slams MP Gorantla Madhav over alleged video

Hyderabad: Tollywood senior actor and former YSRCP leader Prithviraj reacted strongly to MP Gorantla Madhav's alleged nude video call with a woman. Prithviraj alleged that YSRCP leaders are backing Gorantla Madhav because he has both physical and mental strength. He further added that YCP leaders liked the way how Gorantla Madhav responded to the video.

He further stated that he has never seen this type of incident. Prithiviraj stated that Telugu MPs have a good history in the Parliament but were wiped out due to Gorantla's video. He further questioned where are the leaders who conducted media conferences for a week in the Gorantla case.