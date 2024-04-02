Adala Prabhakar Reddy participates in Iftar party in Nellore

Nellore Rural YSRCP MLA candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy was the chief guest at an Iftar dinner organized for Muslim brothers during the month of Ramzan. The event was held after a house-to-house election campaign program in the 41st municipal corporation division of Nellore rural constituency. The Iftar dinner was organized under the direction of division corporator Kuvvakollu Vijayalakshmi and division president Kuvvakollu Babji Yadav.

Muslim religious leaders, leaders of Muslim communities, prominent individuals, Muslim minority leaders of Vysar CP, activists, and others were in attendance. Special prayers were offered by the Muslim religious leaders during the Iftar feast. Adala Prabhakar Reddy extended his best wishes for the month of Ramzan to the Muslim brothers present at the event.