Adani's additional power earmarked for farm pumpsets

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), which entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the state government after winning bids for setting up four solar projects, two of which are in Rayalaseema districts and the other two in Parvathipuram district in the north Andhra, are set to execute the nearly Rs 16,000 crore worth four plants of 3,700 megawatts with an estimated employment generation of around 10,000 in all its 4 projects.

"However, for another 3,500 mw of solar power generation in the Rayalaseema region of Mylavaram over Somasila project and at Avuku in Kurnool district, a detailed project report is being prepared by AGEL to the state government," NREDCAP district manager Kodanda Ramana told The Hans India. The State government contemplates to additionally produce 6,400 MW of generation capacity in the State to supply free power to the agriculture sector.

The final Detailed Project Report for the 500 MW Pumped Storage Hybrid Green Energy project at the Chitravathi Reservoir in the district is also in its final stages of planning. Meanwhile, a 1,000 MW plant will be set up in Gandikota while 500 MW plant over Chitravathi balancing reservoir in Sathya Sai district. The projects which will commence works in early 2023 are likely to be complete them by 2028, sources in the government said.

The sources also ruled out impact of Adani shares crash on the establishment of the power projects in Andhra Pradesh. The Adani power projects are being established under the state government's new renewable power export policy. The government will also get a revenue of Rs 3,000 crores on power storage systems under the renewable energy power projects.