Live
- Hindi Diwas celebrated in CUO
- DGP: Police facing unique challenges arising from borderless nature of cybercrimes
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead
- Hyderabad: Souring Indo-Canadian ties keep Telugu students on edge
- Naveen had been working for women’s reservation for a long time: Mangaraj
- Pramila Mallik elected unopposed: Odisha Assembly gets first woman Speaker
- Odisha govt presents Rs 28,200 cr supplementary budget
- Get iPhone 15 Series mobiles delivered in 10 minutes at Blinkit; Find details
- THK India donates computers, podiums worth Rs 25L to VSU
- Ashok Leyland service facility inaugurated in Renigunta
Just In
Adarana MAC society dupes depositors of Rs 50 cr, 11 held
Anantapur: Adarana Mutually Aided Cooperative Society president N Rama Krishna, his wife Sailaja, vice-president and eight other directors, has been...
Anantapur: Adarana Mutually Aided Cooperative Society president N Rama Krishna, his wife Sailaja, vice-president and eight other directors, has been arrested by the two town police and sent them for remand on charges of misappropriation of public funds.
A case has been registered against them and the police have unearthed irregularities in the running of the society and Adarana chit funds.
Rs 50 crore had been collected from the public in the form of deposits. The company failed to pay the promised financial benefits post maturity of deposits.
The police arrested them based on the complaint lodged by depositors with the Superintendent of Police at the Spandana programme.
Police have swung into action and are enquiring into details of properties and in the process has written to the district registrar to share details of properties in the name of society president and vice-president and directors of MACS society.