Adari Anand Kumar schedule for tomorrow
Adari Anand Kumar Chairman, Visakha Dairy and APMSMEDC, Coordinator, Visakha West Constituency schedule on Monday 12/02/24. At 10 AM

Adari Anand Kumar Chairman, Visakha Dairy and APMSMEDC, Coordinator, Visakha West Constituency schedule on Monday 12/02/24. At 10 AM, he will hold a meeting at NAD, Marripalem Vuda Layout with Ward Corporators, Ward Presidents, Ex-corporators, Mandal Party Presidents, JCS Cluster Incharges, Mandal Party Vice Presidents, West Constituency and Mandal Party Youth Presidents

