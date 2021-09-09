Addicted to online games, a young boy resorts to stealing money, arrested in Tadipatri

In a shocking incident, online games have ruined a child's future. The details of the case were revealed by DSP VSK Chaitanya at a press conference held at the town police station on Wednesday. According to police, a boy from Narpala who was addicted to online games dropped out of school in 8th grade and has been constantly playing online games. However, to move forward, he had to recharge the mobile to play the games and resorted to theft to earn easy money and stolen money from three houses in Narpala in this order.



He then committed a series of thefts in Tadipatri on the 1st of this month and rural areas on the 4th and stole Rs 3.79 lakh in cash and Rs 3 lakh worth of gold jewelery. According to the victim's complaint, the urban and rural police have registered cases and are on high alert. Police on Wednesday inspected vehicles in Autonagar and questioned the boy who was passing by. The theft came to light when he was taken into custody and interrogated for giving cunning answers.

DSP VNK Chaitanya said that Rs 3.79 lakh cash and gold jewelery worth Rs 3 lakh were seized from the boy. The DSP said three cases were registered in the theft incidents in Narpala.