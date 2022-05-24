Additional police force deployed in Amalapuram

Amalapuram: The state government has sent several hundred police force to Amalapuram to maintain law and order and to check the spreading of violence to other parts of Konaseema district.

Thousands of protestors started violence on Tuesday and agitation demanding the government to continue the name of Konaseema district and opposing renaming it as Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The irate protestors set afire the houses of minister Viswarup and MLA P Satish. The agitators have also damaged police vehicles and pelted stones on the police injuring some officials including the SP Subbareddy.

Keeping in view of the tense situation, the government has sent several hundred policemen to Konaseema district to bring the situation under control. The police are trying to pacify the irate protestors and sending them to their homes.