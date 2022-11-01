Addl SP praises Patel role in uniting princely states

Tirupati/Kadapa: 'Ektha Diwas,' has been celebrated by various departments and organisations commemorating the birth anniversary of the first Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played an important role in persuading many princely states to join the Union of India. On the occasion, Additional SP E Supraja garlanded the portrait of Patel at SV University main entrance and flagged off the 'Run for Unity' on Monday. The run culminated at bypass road near SV Zoo Park covering a distance of 3.2 kms. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the nation was celebrating the Ektha Diwas on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who united the nation by bringing all the princely states under the fold of the government of India. Additional SP (Law & Order) Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari (Crime), Muniramaiah (Tirumala) and other police officials took part in the programme.

The National Unity Day was also observed at Red Sanders anti-smuggling task force office. Task Force CI Chandrasekhar paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sardar Patel and administered the oath by the staff. Reserve inspector Suresh Kumar Reddy and other staff along with forest department staff participated.

On the occasion, Way Foundation held an awareness programme at Government degree college for women, Srikalahasti in which RPF Tirupati CI Madhusudan, College Principal Dr B Rajasekhar, Principal of SVA government degree college, Srikalahasti Dr Y Nagaraju Naidu and others participated in which more than 200 students attended. At Sri Padmavathi Women's degree college, a talk on 'National Unity Day' was held followed by pledge. Principal A Mahadevamma, other faculty and students attended the programme.

BJP also organised a programme at GS Mada street in the city where the leaders offered tributes to the Iron man of India. BJP state executive member B Chandra Reddy, district cultural wing convenor Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Dharmik Cell convenor Akkipalli Muralikrishna Yadav, Subrahmanyam Yadav, DMK Murali, Kavitha and others participated and recalled the contributions of Sardar Patel. They said that the Statue of Unity was a true testimony of his efforts in making the country united.

The day was also celebrated at Dravidian University in Kuppam in which in-charge Registrar Dr N Madhava Naidu, Academic Affairs dean Prof Acuter Babu, NSS Coordinator Dr R Yashoda, Dr Avineni Kishore, Dr B Srinivas, Dr T Shobha Rani and Dr BN Kalavathi took part and administered the pledge by the students.

At SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota, Director, A Rajarajan, members of management council, employees, school children and CISF employees have performed the Pada Yatra / Cycling by displaying the placards highlighting the 75 important milestones leading to Indian Independence.

In Kadapa, SP KKN Anburajan flagged off 'Run for Unity' to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel at police parade grounds. The SP said Patel was responsible for integrating the princely states in India as first Home Minister. Paying floral tributes to the portrait of Sardar Patel at the Collectorate along with Joint Collector CM Saikanth Varma, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Patel has played remarkable role in protecting the integrity of the country.