Address grievances of farmers: CRDA commissioner

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA) commissioner K Kannababu instructed the officials to immediately solve the problems of farmers in the CRDA limits. He along with the additional commissioner G Suryasai Praveen conducted a review with the farmers at the CRDA office on Saturday and enquired about their problems.

Kannababu said 93 grievances were received from the farmers and their problems were taken note of. He instructed the officials to address the grievances of the farmers.

The commissioner said every Saturday he would meet the farmers at the CRDA office in addition to the meeting conducted at Tullur every Friday. He said he would personally visit the review meeting and address the grievances at the CRDA office.

He informed that online applications will be collected from farmers and message will be sent to the farmers. CRDA Lands and Estate joint director David Raju, special deputy collectors, tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, surveyors and others participated in the meeting.