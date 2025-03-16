  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Address grievances of farmers: CRDA commissioner

Address grievances of farmers: CRDA commissioner
x

CRDA commissioner K Kannababu conducts a meeting with the farmers at the APCRDA office in Vijayawada on Saturday

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA) commissioner K Kannababu instructed the officials to immediately solve the problems of farmers in the CRDA limits.

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA) commissioner K Kannababu instructed the officials to immediately solve the problems of farmers in the CRDA limits. He along with the additional commissioner G Suryasai Praveen conducted a review with the farmers at the CRDA office on Saturday and enquired about their problems.

Kannababu said 93 grievances were received from the farmers and their problems were taken note of. He instructed the officials to address the grievances of the farmers.

The commissioner said every Saturday he would meet the farmers at the CRDA office in addition to the meeting conducted at Tullur every Friday. He said he would personally visit the review meeting and address the grievances at the CRDA office.

He informed that online applications will be collected from farmers and message will be sent to the farmers. CRDA Lands and Estate joint director David Raju, special deputy collectors, tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, surveyors and others participated in the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick