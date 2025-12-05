Adequate health insurance coverage for police brings them a great relief

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha mentioned that she came to know of challenges faced by police personnel regarding inadequate health insurance during her interactions with constables, IPS officers, home guards and drivers. Inaugurating a health-insurance programme initiated by the Visakhapatnam City Police for the welfare and protection of their personnel, the Home Minister remarked that the health insurance coverage available to police officers and their families was insufficient earlier.

Anitha noted that even minor ailments were leading to a huge bill, prompting the officers to avail loans for the treatments. She expressed concern that many personnel were reluctant to seek treatment at private hospitals because of the financial strain they had to go through. The Home Minister emphasised that the police department renders most responsible services in the country with the personnel working round the clock during festivals, events, and emergencies.

The Home Minister explained that the government had decided to implement a hybrid insurance model across the state. As part of the initiative, 2,576 police families have been provided the first-year premium under the leadership of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, she informed. Anitha stated that the contribution of Rs 46.97 lakh from the police fund towards the insurance was highly commendable.

The minister expressed her gratitude to the CP, the DCPs, and all the police officers for their efforts in making the initiative a success. She further stated that, for the first time in the country, the Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate had introduced health-insurance coverage ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs.30 lakh for police families.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi stated that every police constable and their family members under the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissionerate would receive coverage through this scheme. He described it as a significant welfare initiative designed to ensure protection of the personnel during duty and beyond it. As part of the event, the Home Minister presented health-insurance cards to the police personnel.