Adhere to pact with farmers: Nadendla Manohar to CM

Nellore: Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar demanded the state government to adhere to the agreement with the farmers who sacrificed their fertile lands for construction of the capital Amaravati. He participated in the Farmers Maha Padayatra in Kovur town on Friday, walking along with the protesting farmers from Taluk Office Centre to Bazaar Centre.

He said the Chief Minister has been 'work from home rule' and demanded to come out and observe the actual conditions of the people. Manohar also said at least he should have interacted with the local women in Tadepalli who can better explain on their plight. He said Amaravati should be made the capital of the state irrespective of political tussles.

The JSP leader said the farmers who handed over their lands are only small and marginal having a half or one acre land and added out of 29,000 farmers, 25,000 are landowners of below two acres. A rally was conducted from Nellore city to Kovur town on bikes and cars. Initially, Manohar offered prayers at Sri Venkaeswara Swamy temple and participated in the Yatra. Party cadres also offered welcome at Sri Kalahasti, Naidupet, Gudur and Manubolu.