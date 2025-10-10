  • Menu
Adhere to rules while issuing SADAREM certificates

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya inspecting SADAREM centers in Tirupati on Thursday

Highlights

  • MCC inspects how the tests are being conducted to determine the percentage of disability for eligible persons
  • Doctors explains to the Commissioner about the daily testing process and the number of people examined

Tirupati: The city Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Thursday inspected the SADAREM (Scientific Assessment of Degree of Disability for Assessment, Rehabilitation and Empowerment) certificate examination centers at Ruia Hospital here on Thursday.

She inspected how the tests are being conducted to determine the percentage of disability for eligible persons. Doctors explained to the Commissioner about the daily testing process and the number of people examined each day.

They informed the Commissioner, tests are being conducted for hearing, bone, mental, and other types of disabilities.

Commissioner Mourya said that the pensions for disabled persons are provided based on these SADAREM certificates. She instructed the doctors to strictly follow government rules and ensure complete transparency in the testing process without any irregularities.

She also directed officials to provide basic facilities such as drinking water etc. for those coming for the tests. The Commissioner said that arrangements be made to conduct tests for about 100 persons per day.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Ruia Superintendent Dr Radha, RMO Dr Harikrishna, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy were present.

