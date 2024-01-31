Aditi Singh takes charge as Municipal Commissioner

Tirupati: The newly appointed Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh took charge here on Tuesday. Corporators, corporation senior officials and revenue officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditi Singh said she was fortunate to get an opportunity to work in the famous pilgrim city Tirupati. The new corporation commissioner said she will take along senior officials, staff and others to see the corporation improves its services to the people and also do her best for the development of the city.