- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- AP cabinet to meet today, to approve several decisions
- Andhra Pradesh Govt to sign MoU with IB today
- Traffic restrictions near LB Stadium
- Andhra Pradesh: Speaker issues notices to 4 rebel MLAs
- TS govt cancels land allotment to BRS MP's pharma company
- Govt to probe ex CS' land deals
- AP discoms rank among top 10 in the country
- Hyderabad: Free bus travel takes a toll on city students
Aditi Singh takes charge as Municipal Commissioner
Highlights
Vows to work hard in coordination with officials and staff for the development of Tirupati city
Tirupati: The newly appointed Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh took charge here on Tuesday. Corporators, corporation senior officials and revenue officials were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Aditi Singh said she was fortunate to get an opportunity to work in the famous pilgrim city Tirupati. The new corporation commissioner said she will take along senior officials, staff and others to see the corporation improves its services to the people and also do her best for the development of the city.
