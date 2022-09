Aditya students shine in NEET-2022

Kakinada: Aditya Academy, Kakinada, student NV Sai Vaishnavi achieved 15th rank in All India Open Category and first rank in Telugu States under All India Girls category by securing 706/720 marks.

G Surya Sai Teja has achieved 32nd rank at All India level by securing 690/720 marks. Out of the top 20 ranks achieved at All India level in NEET-2022 results, two students belong to Andhra Pradesh. One of them is Aditya student, informed NK Deepak Reddy, Secretary of Aditya Educational Institutions.

Along with Chairman Dr N Sesha Reddy, Deepak Reddy congratulated the students for getting top ranks.