Admission notification released for Vignan’s University
Vignan’s University Vice-Chancellor Col Prof P Nagabhushan announced the V-SAT 2025–26 notification for admissions to various programmes, including B.Tech
Guntur: Vignan’s University Vice-Chancellor Col Prof P Nagabhushan announced the V-SAT 2025–26 notification for admissions to various programmes, including B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, BBA, BCA, B.Sc., BA LLB (Honors), BBA LLB (Honors), B.Sc. (Honors) in Agriculture, and Pharm-D for the 2025-26 academic year.
He highlighted that the university offers a diverse range of B.Tech specialisations, such as Agriculture, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, and Business Systems.
Prof Nagabhushan also mentioned that Vignan’s Hyderabad Off-Campus, which serves as an extension of the main campus in Vadlamudi, Chebrolu, Guntur district provides a variety of programmes.
Dean of Admissions at Vignan’s University Dr KV Krishna Kishore stated that V-SAT applications are available at all Vignan campuses and offices located in Guntur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, and Rajahmundry.
Students can also apply online through the university’s website. The entrance exam will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states from March 1 to April 15. The deadline for submitting V-SAT 2025 applications is February 25.