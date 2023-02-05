Adoni MLA faces bitter experience in Sultana Puram village

Adoni (Kurnool): YSRCP Adoni MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy faced bitter experience while collecting feedback on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam from the residents of Sultana Puram village in the mandal on Saturday.

As part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, the MLA along with his party leaders visited the village to instill awareness among the people about the government welfare schemes being implemented for them. The residents instead of hearing what the MLA is saying began to pour out their problems being faced by them. One Kistamma, a resident of the village, pointed out that the government has not paid her bills for the house construction. She said that whenever we ask about the bills the officials concerned instead of giving valid reasons are skipping the issue. She said the government was yet to clear her Rs 80,000 bills. Kistamma said she borrowed money from the moneylenders to construct the house and now they were mounting pressure on her to clear the money. She urged the MLA to direct the officials to clear the bills. Another resident complained that the roads and drains were in a pathetic state. The other villagers also complained that the government has stopped pensions despite they have clear eligibility. The villagers alleged that none of the government officials are paying heed to address the issues. Prior to visiting Sultana Puram, the MLA visited Pesala Banda village and interacted with the residents. Chairperson of Valmiki Corporation, Madhu Sudhan, Municipal Corporation Chairperson, Santha, Sarpanch, Maha Devi, MPTC, Chakravarthy, Extension Officer of Rural Development (EORD), Janardhan and officials of various departments besides party leaders accompanied the MLA.