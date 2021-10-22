Adopt best practices in disposal of waste: CM Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to give priority to cleanliness in villages, towns and cities.

During a review meeting held at his camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to adopt the best practices in disposal of wastes that are harmful to the environment and the people and suggested use of the latest technologies in this regard.

He instructed the officials to ensure the vehicles allotted to grade 2, 3 Nagara Panchayats reach respective cities, towns, nagara panchayats and panchayats. He directed the officials to get electric vehicles very soon and hold discussions with representatives of the relevant company in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent any trouble from garbage transfer stations to nearby houses in towns and cities. He instructed the officials to take measures to remove garbage regularly and ensure no bad smell in the surroundings.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the power plant which will generate electricity from waste in Guntur is ready. Jagan instructed the officials to focus on setting up similar plants at identified locations.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to focus on maintenance of toilets and ensure that they are kept clean. Dustbins should be provided to those who do not have them in villages.

He said tests to check water and air pollution should be conducted through village clinics and steps should be taken to improve sanitation.

Drinking water tanks should be cleaned up regularly and emphasis should be laid on measures to prevent the spread of diseases and maintenance of sewers. He instructed the officials to set up sewage treatment plants at required locations and ensure that sewage water does not get stagnated at residential locations.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to appoint efficient officers at the command control room to oversee the implementation of Clean AP programmes and ensure they respond to the complaints regularly and take appropriate measures.