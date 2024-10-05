Adopt natural farming to bring down cost of cultivation

Guntur: Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar said excess use of chemical fertilisers in the agriculture sector led to climate change and caused natural disasters.

He cited floods in Kerala and Budameru flood in Vijayawada as examples.

He addressed a workshop on natural farming at Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University at Lam, Guntur on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, he stressed the need for farmers to shift to natural farming to reduce cost of cultivation and make agriculture viable.

He felt that there is a need to review agriculture and social problems faced by the small and marginal farmers and need to address farmers’ suicides. He further said that the farmers empowerment organisation executive vice-chairman and advisor to the government Vijaya Kumar is concentrating on natural farming and stressed the need to take natural farming forward.

Director of Agriculture Dilli Rao emphasised the need of combined efforts of farmers empowerment organisation and Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University to carry out research in natural farming and to increase fertility of the land.

Farmers Empowerment Organisation executive vice-chairman T Vijaya Kumar said natural farming is the solution for all the problems in agriculture. He said the agricultural yield in nature farming is good for health.

Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Dr E Sarada Jayalakshmi presided over the meeting. Farmers Empowerment Organisation Executive Director Samuel Anand Kumar was also present.