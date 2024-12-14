Devotees experience normal rush at Tirumala amidst long queues

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) reports a typical rush of devotees at the sacred shrine, with all seven compartments of the queue complex filled to capacity. For those without darshan tickets, the wait has extended to approximately nine hours, while those holding special entry darshan tickets are experiencing a significantly shorter waiting time of about four hours.

In an effort to streamline the experience for all devotees, TTD has urged those with Sarvadarshan tokens to join the queue at their designated times to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience.

As of Friday midnight, a remarkable 63,722 devotees had received darshan of the Lord. Additionally, 22,225 devotees participated in the ritual of offering talaneelas, contributing to the spiritual fervor of the day.

Tirumala’s hundi, a donation box where devotees offer gifts and contributions, received an impressive total of Rs. 3.77 crores, further illustrating the unwavering devotion of the pilgrims.

Devotees are reminded to check the timings and follow the guidelines provided to ensure a smooth and fulfilling darshan experience at one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.