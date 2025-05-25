Adopt technology to achieve breakthrough: IG Tripathi

Nellore: Guntur Range Inspector General Sarvashresth Tripathi has stressed the need of officials working in various disciplines to adopt highly sophisticated technology to achieve breakthrough in various serious crimes.

The Guntur Range IG, who was in Nellore on Saturday, conducted a review meeting along with SP G Krishnakanth over the status of different pending cases related to rapes, gang rapes, highway robberies, kidnappings, thefts, atrocities against women, ganja smuggling etc.,

Given the evolving tactics employed by criminals, the IG emphasised that achieving breakthroughs in investigations hinges on law enforcement, from constables to high-ranking officials, effectively utilizing scientific technology. The IG noted that without leveraging such advancements, solving contemporary crimes would be impossible.

Tripathi directed them to open sheets against old offenders, trouble mongers, rapists, law breakers and Ganja smugglers, POCSO cases offenders, in the interest of reducing crime rate in the district. SP Krishnakanth briefed the IG about the percentage of breakthrough related to murders, atrocities against women, POCSO accused, robberies etc.

Additional CH Soujanya, Nellore Rural DSP G Srinivasa Rao, and others were also present.