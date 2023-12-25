Live
‘Adudam Andhra’ witnesses huge participation
Collector Prasanna Venkatesh flags off a 3k run to create awareness among people on the mega sports event
Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh, Superintendent of Police Mary Prasanti and Joint Collector Lavanyaveni flagged off 3k run to create awareness among people on the mega sports event here on Sunday.
The run started at HDFC Bank near Vatluru and passed through Satrampadu, CR Reddy College, RTC new bus stand, and ZP office before culminating into a meeting at Indoor stadium.
Speaking on the occasion, collector informed that as many as 1.47 lakh people registered their names in Eluru district for participating in Adudam Andhra tournament commencing from December 26.
He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought the innovative idea of Adudam Andhra to bring out innate sporting talent in youth and to encourage sports. The programme will definitely help in filling the sporting spirit among the youth besides building a healthy society.
DRO M Venkateswarlu, municipal council co option member SMR Pedababu, EDA chairman B Srinivas, and others were present.