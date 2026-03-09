Adulterated milk: Toll rises to 11

Rajamahendravaram: The death toll in the adulterated milk incident reported from the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram has risen to 11, with another victim succumbing to kidney-related complications on Sunday. The incident had affected residents of Swaroop Nagar and Chowdeswari Nagar areas on the city outskirts after they allegedly consumed adulterated milk.

According to District Medical and Health Officer K Venkateswara Rao, S Ramalakshmi (73), who had been undergoing treatment at Delta Hospital, died on Sunday morning due to severe renal failure. With her death, the number of fatalities linked to the incident has reached 11. The DMHO said nine other victims are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the city. Doctors are closely monitoring their condition and providing the required medical care.

At present, four patients are receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital, one at Delta Hospital, three at Rainbow Children’s Hospital and one at Ravi Chaitanya Hospital, and they are now under special medical supervision.

Officials said that between February 16 and 24, a total of 20 persons were admitted to different hospitals with symptoms related to anuria following the suspected consumption of contaminated milk. The patients, mostly elderly persons, had symptoms such as absence of urine output, vomiting, abdominal pain and acute renal dysfunction requiring dialysis. Hospital reports indicated acute renal failure with elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels, pointing to possible toxic exposure.