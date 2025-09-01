Live
Advocate Akula Bharathi conferred with Advocate for Justice Award
Tirupati: Advocate Akula Bharathi from Ramapuram, Tirupati, has been honored with the Advocate for Justice Award for her outstanding legal services.
The award was presented by Vizag Police Commissioner Dr Shankhabrata Bagchi, at a ceremony held at Ambedkar Bhavan, Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The event, organised by Human Rights and Anti-Crime Association founder and High Court Advocate Boda Rakesh Nayak, recognized prominent personalities contributing to social service, legal advocacy, and human rights.
